Cross
    CNBC TV18 Live Tv
    Live TV

    Home

    Latest News
    Featured

    Live TV

    Market Live
    Minis
    Podcasts

    CNBC-TV18 Specials

    Photos
    CNBC-TV18 Binge
    Storyboard

    Sections

    Homeearnings News

    SBI Q2 Results: India's largest lender posts bumper quarter as net profit swells 74%

    SBI Q2 Results: India's largest lender posts bumper quarter as net profit swells 74%

    SBI Q2 Results: India's largest lender posts bumper quarter as net profit swells 74%
    Read Time
    1 Min(s) Read
    Profile image

    By CNBCTV18.com  IST (Updated)

    SBI Q2 Results: State Bank of India posted a robust loan growth of 20.8 percent year-on-year and 4.83 percent quarter-on-quarter.

    Recommended Articles

    View All
    Fresh round of crypto job cuts: Dapper Labs, Galaxy Digital, Crypto.com among firms looking to downsize

    Fresh round of crypto job cuts: Dapper Labs, Galaxy Digital, Crypto.com among firms looking to downsize

    IST4 Min(s) Read

    Elon Musk tweets Twitter offered 3-month severance but Indian staff got a 2-month deal

    Elon Musk tweets Twitter offered 3-month severance but Indian staff got a 2-month deal

    IST4 Min(s) Read

    Twitter lays off large part of India team — here's what some Indian staff said

    Twitter lays off large part of India team — here's what some Indian staff said

    IST5 Min(s) Read

    Start-ups that automated customer support during COVID-19 are reaping the rewards today

    Start-ups that automated customer support during COVID-19 are reaping the rewards today

    IST4 Min(s) Read

    State Bank of India posted a net profit jumped 73.9 percent to Rs 13,264.5 crore for the July to September period of FY23 versus Rs 7,626 crore in the same period of FY22. This was much better than the CNBC-TV18 poll estimate ofof Rs 9,803 crore.

    The bank's operating profit came in at Rs 21,120 core versus Rs 18,079 core year on year.

    Here is a look at the net interest income numbers:
    India's largest lender did better than expectations in both parameters:

    The lender posted a robust loan growth of 20.8 percent year-on-year and 4.83 percent quarter-on-quarter.

    SBI's gross non-performing asset (NPA) stood at 3.52 percent. Gross NPA in absolute number was at Rs 1.07 lakh crore versus Rs 1.13 lakh crore quarter on quarter. Net NPA was at 0.8 percent. In absolute numbers, net NPA was Rs 23,572 core versus Rs 28,258 crore quarter on quarter.
    Shares of State Bank of India ended at a 52-week high on Friday ahead of the company's results.
    First Published:  IST
    Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!

    Tags

    SBIState Bank of India

    Next Article

    Power Grid misses estimates as margin dips 420 bps, net profit up 8%

    arrow down

      Shows

      View All

      Most Read

      Market Movers

      View All
      Top GainersTop Losers
      CurrencyCommodities
      CompanyPriceChng%Chng