State Bank of India (SBI), the country’s largest lender reported 51.9 percent year-on-year growth in standalone profit for the quarter ended September 2020, led by lower provisions and higher net interest income.

The bank's standalone net profit increased to Rs 4,574 crore during the quarter as compared to Rs 3,012 crore in the year-ago period. Net profit bet CNBC-TV18 analysts’ poll estimates of Rs 3,682.3 crore.

Net interest income (NII) during Q2FY21 increased by 5.9 percent to Rs 28,182 crore from Rs 24,600 crore, YoY. Domestic Net Interest Margin (NIM) improved to 3.34 percent in Q2FY21, registering an increase of 12 bps YoY.

On the asset quality front, gross non-performing assets (NPA) declined 2.9 percent to Rs 1.25 lakh crore from Rs 1.29 lakh crore while net NPA fell by 14.6 percent to Rs 36,451 crore from Rs 42,704 crore, QoQ.

Gross NPA as a percentage of gross advances decreased by 10 bps to 5.3 percent from 5.4 percent and net NPA as a percentage of net advances fell by 30 bps to 1.6 percent from 1.9 percent, on a sequential basis.

SBI said that its gross NPA would have been at 5.88 percent and net NPA would have been at 2.08 percent if the Supreme Court order were not taken into consideration.

Gross addition to NPAs was Rs 3,085 crore versus Rs 3,910 crore, QoQ.

Provisions during the quarter were at Rs 10,118.3 crore versus Rs 12,501.3 crore, QoQ and versus Rs 13,138.9 crore, YoY.

Gross Slippages were at Rs 3,085 crore versus Rs 3,910 crore, QoQ. Without the Supreme Court dispensation, the bank said, its slippages would be at Rs 14,388 crore versus Rs 3,910 crore, QOQ.

The bank said that it received Rs 6,495 crore of loan applications for restructuring.

Recovery and upgrades were at Rs 4,038 crore versus Rs 3,608 crore, QoQ.

Total Deposits grew at 14.41 percent YoY, out of which Current Account Deposit grew by 8.55 percent YoY, while Saving Bank Deposits grew by 16.28 percent YoY, SBI said in a release.

Credit growth stood at 6.02 percent YoY, mainly driven by Retail (Personal) Advances (14.55 percent YoY), Agri Advances (4.19 percent YoY) and Corporate Advances (2.82 percent YoY).

With the YoY growth in Corporate Bonds / CPs at Rs 54,980 crore taken together, the loan book has grown by 7.97 percent YoY.

Domestic advances growth was 6.89 percent YoY. Home loan, which constitutes 23 percent of the bank’s domestic advances, has grown by 10.34 percent, YoY, it added.

SBI has raised Rs 19,931 crore in Tier 2 and AT1 capital during Q2FY21. Capital Adequacy Ratio (CAR) has improved by 113 bps YoY to 14.72 percent as on Sep 2020.