SBI Q2: Bad loans decline; analysts expect non-linear profitability in current quarter

The country's largest lender State Bank of India (SBI) on Wednesday reported a 69 percent jump in its consolidated net profit at Rs 8.889.84 crore for the second quarter ended September 30 on account of decline in bad loans. The bank's net profit was Rs 5,245.88 crore in the July-September quarter of previous fiscal, SBI said in a regulatory filing.

The total income of the SBI group rose to Rs 1,01,143.26 crore in the quarter under review, compared to Rs 95,373.50 crore in the year-ago period. On a standalone basis, the bank's net profit rose 67 percent to Rs 6504 crore as against Rs 4,574.16 crore.

The lender's total income increased to Rs 77,689.09 crore from Rs 75,341.80 crore in the July-September quarter of last fiscal. The asset quality of the bank improved with the gross non-performing assets (NPAs) declining to 4.90 per cent of the gross advances as of September 30, 2020, from 5.28 per cent a year ago. Net NPAs or bad loans too declined to 1.52 percent of the advances from 1.59 percent in the year-ago period.

Market watcher Prakash Diwan expects that the next quarter to show non-linear growth in profits.

"If slippages are not growing, and if the company is able to have its net interest income grow so phenomenally and that seems like a trend which we have seen some of the larger banks do my sense is that profitability will grow non-linearly in the next quarter,” he said.

“If anybody were to buy SBI keeping that in mind, it is going to be extremely rewarding from here on from that perspective,” Diwan added.

-With PTI inputs

