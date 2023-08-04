SBI Q1 results: Net profit rises 178% to Rs 16,884 crore, asset quality improves

SBI Q1 results: SBI said its gross advances were up 13.90 percent YoY at Rs 33,03,731 crore compared with Rs 29,00,636 crore as on June 30, 2022. Deposits grew 12 percent YoY to Rs 45,31,237 crore from Rs 40,45,696 crore in the year-ago period.

State Bank of India (SBI), India's largest lender, on Friday reported a 178 percent rise in net profit to Rs 16,884 crore for the April-June FY24 quarter from Rs 6,068 crore last year. According to CNBC-TV18 poll, the public sector bank was expected to report net profit of Rs 15,838.2 crore.

The net interest income (NII) stood at Rs 38,904 crore as compared to CNBC-TV18 poll of Rs 40,737.6 crore.

Asset quality improved, with the gross non-performing asset (NPA) of the bank dropping to 2.76 percent as compared with 3.91 percent last year. The net non-performing assets (NNPAs) of the bank fell to 0.71 percent compared with 1 percent last year. The lender reported gross NPA at Rs 91,327 crore versus Rs 90,928 crore quarter-on-quarter (QoQ). The net NPA stood at Rs 22,995 crore versus Rs 21,467 crore QoQ.

Net interest margin (NIM) improved 24 basis points YoY to 3.47 percent in the June quarter from 3.23 per cent in the year-ago quarter.

SBI said its gross advances were up 13.90 percent YoY at Rs 33,03,731 crore compared with Rs 29,00,636 crore as on June 30, 2022. Deposits grew 12 percent YoY to Rs 45,31,237 crore from Rs 40,45,696 crore in the year-ago period. Slippage ratio stood at 0.94 percent against 0.41 percent in March and 1.38 percent in the year-ago quarter.

Commenting on the numbers, market expert Prakash Diwan said that softness in the net interest income is on anticipated lines.

"It is an environment where all especially the larger banks are evolving in such a structural way that these things will happen. I am quite ok with the fact that SBI on such a large balance sheet is still able to maintain this kind of earnings.

This would continue as things look up and things get more decisive in the economy, especially in terms of demand and capital expansion that is under way," he told CNBC-TV18.

Rahul Malani, Equity Research Analyst at Sharekhan, added, "We will look out for the management commentary on the loan growth outlook because they already have excess liquidity in terms of deposits. Also in terms of SLR reserves, they have around Rs 4 lakh crore and CD ratio is also on the lower part."

Last week, SBI raised Rs 10,000 crore at a coupon rate of 7.54 percent through its third infrastructure bond issuance, bidding for which took place on July 31, 2023. The proceeds of bonds, SBI said, will be utilised in enhancing long-term resources for funding infrastructure and the affordable housing segment. The tenor of these bonds is 15 years. This is the first issuance of long-term bonds by any bank for this tenor in the current financial year.

At the time of writing this report, SBI shares were trading 2.87 percent lower at Rs 573.55 apiece on the BSE.