SBI Q1 results: Net profit rises 178%, asset quality improves

SBI Q1 results: State Bank of India (SBI) on Friday reported net profit at Rs 16,884 crore versus CNBC-TV18 poll of Rs 15,838.2 crore. The net interest income (NII) stood at Rs 38,904 crore.
State Bank of India (SBI), India's largest lender, on Friday reported a 178 percent rise in net profit to Rs 16,884 crore for the April-June FY24 quarter from Rs 6,068 crore last year. According to CNBC-TV18 poll, the public sector bank was expected to report net profit of Rs 15,838.2 crore.
The net interest income (NII) stood at Rs 38,904 crore as compared to CNBC-TV18 poll of Rs 40,737.6 crore.
The gross non-performing asset (NPA) of the bank fell to 2.76 percent as compared with 3.91 percent last year. The net non-performing assets (NNPAs) of the bank fell to 0.71 percent compared with 1 percent last year.
The lender reported gross NPA at Rs 91,327 crore versus Rs 90,928 crore quarter-on-quarter (QoQ). The net NPA stood at Rs 22,995 crore versus Rs 21,467 crore QoQ.
