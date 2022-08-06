SBI Q1 net profit falls 6.7% at Rs 6,068.1 crore, misses Street estimates

By CNBCTV18.COM

The State Bank of India (SBI) on Saturday reported a 6.7 percent year-on-year fall in net profit for the quarter ended June 30, 2022 at Rs 6068.1 crore. The net profit missed analysts’ expectations of Rs 7,688.2 crore profits.

Operating profit was hit by mark-to-market losses on the bank's investment book which also had an impact on its return on assets and return on equity, key financial metrics, SBI said in a news after its regulatory filing.

The lender's gross and net NPAs were up at 1 percent each at Rs 1.13 lakh crore and Rs 28,257.9 crore respectively.

SBI share price has risen 11 percent in the last one month and is now close to its 52-week high. On Friday, SBI share price ended at Rs 532 per share.