SBI posts 83% rise in net profit on improved asset quality, beats Street estimates

State Bank of India (SBI) on Thursday reported a rise of 83 percent in net profit at Rs 16,694.5 crore for the fourth quarter, as against CNBC-TV18 poll of Rs 15,053 crore. In the corresponding quarter of FY22, the lender had posted Rs 9,113.5 crore net profit.

The net interest income (NII) rose by 30 percent to Rs 40,392.5 crore as against CNBC-TV18 poll of Rs 39,406.4 crore.

The lender reported improvement in asset quality for the quarter, with gross net performing asset (NPA) sliding 36 bps on quarter-on-quarter (QoQ) basis.

The gross NPA was reported at Rs 90,927.8 crore, as against Rs 98,347 crore in third quarter of FY23. The net NPA came in at Rs 21,466.6 crore, as against Rs 23,484 crore in third quarter of FY23.

The lender posted slippages at Rs 18,421 crore.

Provisions (other than tax) and contingencies dropped by 54 percent to Rs 3,316 crore, as against Rs 7,237 crore a year ago. The bank's operating profit for the March quarter rose 25 percent year-on-year to Rs 24,621 crore.

The lender's deposits grew by 9.19 percent YoY, out of which current account and savings account (CASA) deposit grew by 4.95 percent YoY. CASA ratio stood at 43.80 percent as on March 31, 2023.

Commenting on the same, Gurmeet Chadha, Managing Partner & CIO at Complete Circle said that SBI has been a great turnaround story.

"The lender started the year at 3.3 kind of NIMs and now it is ending at 3.6. It started the average yield at almost 7.6 and ended it at about 8.1. The cost of deposits is also marginally inched. This tells us how strong a liability franchise is. Also, the way the underwriting is done is very different than what PSUs used to do in the past," he said.