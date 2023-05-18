SBI posts 83% rise in net profit on improved asset quality, beats Street estimates

By Anshul

SBI earnings: The net interest income (NII) rose by 30 percent to Rs 40,392.5 crore as against CNBC-TV18 poll of Rs 39,406.4 crore.

State Bank of India (SBI) on Thursday reported a rise of 83 percent in net profit at Rs 16,694.5 crore for the fourth quarter, as against CNBC-TV18 poll of Rs 15,053 crore. In the corresponding quarter of FY22, the lender had posted Rs 9,113.5 crore net profit.

The net interest income (NII) rose by 30 percent to Rs 40,392.5 crore as against CNBC-TV18 poll of Rs 39,406.4 crore.