SBI Life Q3 Results: Profit after tax at Rs 364.6 crore, up 47.6% QoQ; APE at Rs 4,570 crore

SBI Life Insurance Company Limited (SBI Life) today reported a profit after tax (PAT) of Rs 364.6 crore at the end of the quarter ended December 31, 2021, a significant 47.61 percent quarter-on-quarter increase. The company, in its quarterly earnings report, said it earned a total income of Rs 20,458.1 crore, a 19.45 percent QoQ decline.

The company also reported a total annualised premium equivalent of Rs 4,570 crore for the latest quarter, which was largely in line with a CNBC-TV18 poll estimate (of Rs 4,410 crore). Further, the company's value of new business (VNB) was at Rs 1.170 crore--the margin increased by 470 basis points to 25.5 percent.

The company reported a net premium income of Rs 18,025.34 crore for the latest quarter, up from the Rs 14,660.64 crore in Q2FY22.

According to the report, the company declared cash and bank balances of Rs 3,370.93 crore, and advances and other assets to the tune of Rs 4,223.94 crore--a 19.82 percent growth and 8.18 percent decline QoQ, respectively. The company's net current assets stood at Rs 2,054.58 crore, down 37 percent QoQ.

The company reported a net worth of Rs 11,200 crore, an 11 percent increase year-on-year, while its assets under management (AUM) were at Rs 2,56,867 crore, a 23 percent YoY increase.