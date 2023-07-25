SBI Life Insurance clocks 46% rise in Q1 net profit

The results came after the close of the market hours. Shares of SBI Life Insurance Company Ltd ended at Rs 1,300.50, down by Rs 17.65, or 1.34 percent on the BSE.

SBI Life Insurance Company, a subsidiary of the country's largest lender SBI, on Tuesday, July 25, reported a 46.2 percent year-on-year (YoY) jump in net profit at Rs 380 crore for the first quarter that ended June 30, 2023.

In the corresponding quarter last year, SBI Life Insurance posted a net profit of Rs 260 crore, the company said in a regulatory filing. CNBC-TV18 Polls had predicted a profit of Rs 290 crore for the quarter under review.

The annualised premium equivalent (APE) for the mentioned quarter stood at Rs 3,030 crore against the CNBC-TV18 Polls estimate of of Rs 3,140 crore. In the first quarter of the last financial year, the APE was reported at Rs 2,900 crore.

The value of the new business (VNB) stood at Rs 870 crore against CNBC-TV18's Polls number of Rs 950 crore. This was 1.1 percent below the VNB reported in the first quarter of FY23. The VNB margin reported a decline of 28.8 percent against 30.4 percent in Q1 of FY23.

For the quarter, the company maintained its leadership position in individual rated premium of Rs 2,670 crore with 23 percent private market share. Individual new business premium grew by 18 percent to Rs 4,060 crore in Q1 of FY24. The new business premium (NBP) increased 11 percent to Rs 6,210 crore in the first quarter of FY24, aided by growth in single premium business by 18 percent.

Protection new business premium has increased by 12 percent from Rs 700 crore in Q1 FY23 to Rs 780 crore in Q1 of FY24 due to growth in individual protection business by 5 percent to Rs 210 crore and growth in group protection business by 15 percent to Rs 570 crore in Q1 FY24.

The gross written premium grew by 19 percent to Rs 13,560 crore in Q1 FY24 mainly due to 18 percent growth in single premium and 28 percent growth in renewal premium in Q1 of FY24.

The company's assets under management (AUM) grew by 25 percent from Rs 2,62,350 crore as on June 30, 2022, to Rs 3,28,280 crore as on June 30, 2023, with a debt-equity mix of 69:31.