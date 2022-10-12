Earnings preview: Banks see loan growth picking up with asset quality set to improve in Q2FY23

In our series, Quarter-Se-Quarter-Tak, we get a sense of how the banks have performed in the second quarter of the current financial year (Q2FY23) before they report their earnings in the upcoming few days...

The second quarter (Q2FY23) earnings season is about to get underway and brokerages and market watchers expect the banking sector to post a healthy set of numbers this time around, signalling a pickup in loan growth in the economy.

In fact, the sector has been seeing a pickup in loan growth for a while now with the second quarter expected to be at a multi-year high when compared to the same period a year before.

There have been business updates from a few lenders which show that private banks have witnessed strong loan growth momentum and they continue to chip away at the overall market share.

While speaking to CNBC-TV18, Vishal Goyal, Head-India Research and Banks Analyst, at UBS Securities India, said that the banks have built a strong base in the first half of the financial year.

“The tailwinds only become stronger with loan growth coming back in the system... We have already seen a 6 percent plus kind of year-to-date growth in the first time itself. So that gives a strong base for NII growth and NIM expansion as well.,” he said.

Rate hike impact

RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das on Sept 30 announced a 50-basis-point hike in the repo rate, as was widely expected. With the latest increase, the RBI has raised the repo rate by 190 basis points in four instalments since May to 5.9 percent, as central banks scramble to fight red-hot inflation.

With the banks passing on the rate hike, one can expect the banks' net interest margins to remain stable or improve on a sequential basis, given that banks have been raising rates.

Similarly, the street does not expect the asset quality to be an issue. Actually, one may see improvement in asset quality with lower slippages and better recovery.

Credit cost or provisions for non-performing assets (NPA) divided by advances ratio, should also be lower quarter on quarter for the majority of the players.

Public sector banks may not see a massive reversal in their treasury losses that they had in the first quarter although, many had guided for 50 percent of the loss being reversed in the current quarter.

When it comes to private banks, one may continue to see higher investments in their franchise, which may keep operating expenses on the higher side.

“When we started the year, we were expecting more like a 12 percent kind of system growth because there was no real capex-driven growth. Now, if the growth is running at 16 percent, we feel due to the base effect it will cool off maybe towards 14-15 percent for this year, but the average loan growth will still be higher than what we started off with somewhere in March,” said Goyal.

Kotak Securities Estimates

According to Kotak Securities, India's biggest public lender, State Bank of India is expected to report a 7.5 percent higher net interest margin in the current quarter.

The bank is expected to announce a net profit of Rs 11,639 crore in this period which will be 52 percent higher when compared to the same quarter in the previous fiscal.

India's leading private sector bank, HDFC Bank is expected to report an NII rise of 17 percent with a net profit of Rs 11,251 crore, a rise of 27 percent, compared year-on-year.

ICICI Bank is expected to report an NII of Rs 13,873 crore a rise of 18 percent. The net profit is expected at Rs 7,443 crore, a rise of 35 percent.

For Axis Bank, the NII is expected at Rs 10,019 crore, a rise of 26 percent. The net profit is expected at Rs 4,587 crore, up 46 percent year-on-year.