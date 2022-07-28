SBI Cards profit more than doubles boosted by 9,00,000 new accounts — Street gives a thumbs up

Buy / Sell SBI Card share TRADE

SBI Cards & Payment Services’ net profit more than doubled for the April to June 2022 period on the back of new accounts and higher spends, according to quarterly financial results announced by the credit card service company on Friday.

SBI Card's profit jumped almost 106 percent to Rs 626.9 crore in the first quarter of the fiscal as against Rs 305 crore in the corresponding period last year. The jump in profit comes alongside 9 lakh new accounts — a 48 percent jump year-on-year (YoY) — being opened with the firm during the quarter. The number, however, dropped on a sequential basis.

The financial services company also increased its spending by 79 percent YoY to Rs 59,600 crore.

The firm reported its quarterly early earnings before the stock market closed and the Street gave its stock a pat on the back as it ended more than 4 percent higher.

SBI Card’s revenue rose 31.2 percent to Rs 3,100 crore during the quarter compared Rs 2,362 crore in the year-ago period. Its total income during the quarter rose to Rs 3,263 crore against Rs 2,451 crore a year ago, according to a regulatory filing.

Segment-wise, the interest income in the first quarter increased to Rs 1,387 crore from Rs 1,153 crore a year ago, while income from fees and commission rose to Rs 1,538 crore compared to Rs 1,099 crore.

On the asset quality front, the company's gross non-performing assets declined to 2.24 percent of gross advances during the June 2022 quarter, against 3.91 percent during the same quarter last fiscal. Net NPA slipped to 0.78 percent from 0.88 percent a year ago.