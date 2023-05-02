Pure-play credit card issuer SBI Card and Payment Services Ltd has reported a significant increase in retail spending per card. According to recent reports, the retail spend per card has increased by 9 percent, which is an impressive feat.

In an interview with CNBC-TV18, Rama Mohan Rao Amara, the Managing Director and CEO of SBI Card, shared that the retail spends on SBI Card have grown at a robust pace, indicating a positive outlook for the Indian economy. The retail spends per card has also increased by 9 percent, which is a testament to the growing confidence of consumers in using credit cards for their daily expenses.

“Retail spends have grown at a very robust pace. 41 percent is a year-on-year (YoY) growth that we have achieved. While the card base has increased by 22 percent, the per card retail spend has also increased by 9 percent,” he said.

SBI Card has managed to keep its credit cost at 5.9 percent for FY23, which is a commendable achievement. This indicates that the company has been successful in managing its credit risk and maintaining a healthy portfolio.

Looking ahead, Amara expects stability in asset quality from next quarter onwards. This is a positive sign for the company's stakeholders as it indicates that SBI Card is well-positioned to weather any future economic uncertainties.

The company is also expecting a net growth of 1 million cards, which is a significant increase and shows that SBI Card's services are in high demand among Indian consumers. With an ever-expanding customer base, SBI Card is poised for continued growth in the years to come.

SBI Card has reported a 2.7 percent YoY increase in net profit at Rs 596.5 crore for the fourth quarter that ended March 31, 2023.

In the corresponding quarter last year, the company posted a net profit of Rs 581 crore. In the March quarter, total revenue stood at Rs 3,762.2 crore, up 32 percent against Rs 2,850.3 crore in the corresponding period of the preceding fiscal.

The stock has gained more than 3 percent over the past month.

For more details, watch the accompanying video