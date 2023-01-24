SBI Card net profit grows 32% in third quarter — net interest margin at all-time low

The revenue for December 2022 quarter was reported at Rs 3,507.1 crore, up 21.4 percent as against Rs 2,889.5 crore year-on-year (YoY).

SBI Cards and Payment Services — which issues credit cards under brand SBI Card — on Tuesday reported 32.1 percent surge in net profit at Rs 509.5 crore for the quarter ended December 2022. The net profit for the same quarter last year was Rs 386 crore. The net interest margin (NIM) has declined from 19.2 percent to 11.6 percent in December 2022 quarter, registering an all-time low one. The revenue for the same period was reported at Rs 3,507.1 crore, up 21.4 percent as against Rs 2,889.5 crore year-on-year (YoY).

Over the last few quarter, revolver rate of SBI card has declined from 45 percent as of Q1FY21 to 24 percent as of Q3FY23. During the same period, their yield has declined too, from 22.8 percent to 16.4 percent.

In asset quality, the Gross Non-Performing Assets (GNPA) came in at 2.22 percent vs 2.14 percent. The Net Non-Performing Assets Ratio (NNPA) was reported at 0.8 percent versus 0.78 percent quarter-on-quarter. The credit cost came in at 5.6 percent.

The market share was reported at 19.3 percent versus 19.2 percent YoY and 19.1 percent QoQ. On the other hand, the volume of new accounts surged 62 percent to 16.3 lakh. The credit card spends grew 24 percent on a year-on-year basis to Rs 68,835 crore.

The total income was reported at Rs 3,656.2 crore, up 16.5 percent YoY and 5.9 percent QoQ. The finance cost was reported at Rs464.3 crore, up 67.7 percent YoY and 26.3 percent QoQ. The operating profits stood at Rs 1,217.4 crore, up 6.4 percent YoY and down 2.74 percent QoQ. The provisions stood at Rs 533 crore, down 14.8 percent YoY.

SBI Card shares declined by as much as Rs 35.6 or 4.6 percent to Rs 731.6 apiece on BSE.