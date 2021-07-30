Home

    Saw 12% improvement in domestic MDF, 6% in export realisations: Greenpanel Ind

    After Greenpanel Industries posted a good set of Q1FY22 earnings, CFO V Venkatramani on July 30 said the situation, in terms of demand, has improved in July. 

    After Greenpanel Industries posted a good set of Q1FY22 earnings, CFO V Venkatramani on July 30 said the situation, in terms of demand, has improved in July.
    “We saw the improvement happening from around middle June and we are seeing month-on-month improvement in July. So, hopefully, we will carry the momentum onwards. As far as realisations are concerned. We saw 12 percent improvement in MDF domestic realisations and 6 percent improvement in export realisations,” he told CNBC-TV18.
    Citing a substantial increase in international prices, the Greenpanel Industries CFO said export realisations should increase by about 20 percent in the current quarter.
    “Domestic realisations are no far better than exports. But since the domestic markets are resolved, we are also focusing on the export markets. But our priority will always be the domestic markets,” he added.
    Speaking about margins Venkatramani said raw material costs have moved up and so have logistic expenses both on the domestic as well as the export side. “So, we will continue to target that blended margin of 23 to 24 percent for both the segment MDF and private put together,” he said.
    (Edited by : Kanishka Sarkar)
