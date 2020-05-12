Business Saudi Aramco first-quarter net profit slides 25% as oil prices fall Updated : May 12, 2020 01:38 PM IST Aramco said the results reflected "lower crude oil prices, as well as declining refining and chemicals margins and inventory re-measurement losses." Aramco's cash flows from operating activities, stood at $22.4 billion in the first quarter, compared to $24.5 billion in the same period of 2019. Special Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO’s annual plan for ₹1/- per day for the first year and claim exclusive benefits worth ₹20,000. Coupon code: PRO365