Saudi Aramco first-quarter net profit slides 25% as oil prices fall

Updated : May 12, 2020 01:38 PM IST

Aramco said the results reflected "lower crude oil prices, as well as declining refining and chemicals margins and inventory re-measurement losses."
Aramco's cash flows from operating activities, stood at $22.4 billion in the first quarter, compared to $24.5 billion in the same period of 2019.
