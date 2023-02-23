Sanofi India Q4 profit jumps nearly 45 percent to Rs 130 crore

Sanofi India’s earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) came in at Rs 166.9 crore, up 31.2 percent from Rs 127.2 crore in the same quarter last year.

Drugmaker Sanofi India on Thursday reported its fourth-quarter earnings. The company’s profit surged by 44.8 percent to Rs 130.9 crore against Rs 90.4 crore in the same quarter last year. The rise in profit came on the back of exceptional items worth Rs 13.9 crore and lower expenses this quarter as compared to the same quarter last year.

However, the revenue came down by 2.3 percent at Rs 671.9 crore in Q4 against Rs 687.9 crore in the same quarter last year. The reason behind the fall was the sale of the Nutraceutical business and the sale of the distribution business of Soframycin and Sofradex, last year.

Sanofi India’s earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) came in at Rs 166.9 crore, up 31.2 percent from Rs 127.2 crore in the same quarter last year. Its margin stood at 24.8 percent against 18.5 percent in the same quarter last year.

Additionally, the board of the company has recommended a final dividend of Rs 194 per share and a second special dividend of Rs 183 per share in this quarter. Last year In August, the company declared a one-time special interim dividend of Rs 193 per share.

The pharma company’s stock was down nearly 1 percent at Rs 5,358.55 per share when the market closed today.