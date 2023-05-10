English
Sanofi India Q4 net profit falls 20 percent, revenue up 4 percent

By Jomy Jos Pullokaran  May 10, 2023 6:25:49 PM IST (Published)

Shares of Sanofi India Ltd ended at Rs 5,698.60, up by Rs 125.95, or 2.26 percent on the BSE.

Drug firm Sanofi India on Wednesday, May 10, reported a 20.1 percent year-on-year decline in net profit at Rs 190.4 crore for the fourth quarter that ended March 31, 2023. In the corresponding quarter last year, the company posted a net profit of Rs 238.4 crore.

In the March quarter, total revenue stood at Rs 736.5 crore during the period under review, up 4.2 percent against Rs 707 crore in the corresponding period of the preceding fiscal.


X