Samvardhana Motherson Q1 Results | Net profit skyrockets 326% to Rs 601 crore

.Auto components maker Samvardhana Motherson International Ltd on Thursday reported a 326 percent year-on-year (YoY) jump in net profit at Rs 601 crore for the first quarter that ended June 30, 2023.

In the corresponding quarter last year, Samvardhana Motherson International posted a net profit of Rs 141.2 crore, the company said in a regulatory filing.

The total revenue stood at Rs 22,462 crore during the period under review, jumped 27 percent against Rs 17,655 crore in the corresponding period of the preceding fiscal.

At the operating level, EBITDA jumped 72.3 percent to Rs 1,924 crore in the first quarter of this fiscal over Rs 1,117 crore in the corresponding period in the previous fiscal. The strong growth in EBITDA is driven by operating efficiency, and softening of material and energy prices.

EBITDA margin stood at 8.6 percent in the reporting quarter as compared to 4.7 percent in the corresponding period in the previous fiscal. EBITDA is earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortisation.

The company's electric vehicles (EVs) revenue has increased by over Rs 1,600 crore in Q1 of FY24 (FY23 EV revenue was Rs 4,900 crore).

Vivek Chaand Sehgal, chairman of Motherson said, "We are working in close collaboration with our customers, and to better serve them in these challenging times we have closed 7 acquisitions with their support.

We aim to bring innovative solutions, to streamline and solve operational issues. These acquisitions will further increase our value-added content and will provide new growth opportunities for Motherson."

Shares of Samvardhana Motherson International Ltd ended at Rs 96.45, up by Rs 2.11, or 2.14 percent on the BSE.