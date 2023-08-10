CNBC TV18
CNBC TV18
LIVE TV

Home

Latest News
Featured

Live TV

Market Live
Minis
Podcasts

CNBC-TV18 Specials

Photos
CNBC-TV18 Binge
Storyboard

Sections

Terms and Conditions

homeearnings NewsSamvardhana Motherson Q1 Results | Net profit skyrockets 326% to Rs 601 crore

Samvardhana Motherson Q1 Results | Net profit skyrockets 326% to Rs 601 crore

Samvardhana Motherson Q1 Results | Net profit skyrockets 326% to Rs 601 crore
2 Min Read
Profile image

By Jomy Jos Pullokaran  Aug 10, 2023 4:32:09 PM IST (Updated)

Shares of Samvardhana Motherson International Ltd ended at Rs 96.45, up by Rs 2.11, or 2.14 percent on the BSE.

.Auto components maker Samvardhana Motherson International Ltd on Thursday reported a 326 percent year-on-year (YoY) jump in net profit at Rs 601 crore for the first quarter that ended June 30, 2023.

In the corresponding quarter last year, Samvardhana Motherson International posted a net profit of Rs 141.2 crore, the company said in a regulatory filing.
The total revenue stood at Rs 22,462 crore during the period under review, jumped 27 percent against Rs 17,655 crore in the corresponding period of the preceding fiscal.
At the operating level, EBITDA jumped 72.3 percent to Rs 1,924 crore in the first quarter of this fiscal over Rs 1,117 crore in the corresponding period in the previous fiscal. The strong growth in EBITDA is driven by operating efficiency, and softening of material and energy prices.
Also Read: Tata Power Q1 Results | Net profit rises 22% to Rs 973 crore, revenue at Rs 15,213 crore
EBITDA margin stood at 8.6 percent in the reporting quarter as compared to 4.7 percent in the corresponding period in the previous fiscal. EBITDA is earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortisation.
The company's electric vehicles (EVs) revenue has increased by over Rs 1,600 crore in Q1 of FY24 (FY23 EV revenue was Rs 4,900 crore).
Vivek Chaand Sehgal, chairman of Motherson said, "We are working in close collaboration with our customers, and to better serve them in these challenging times we have closed 7 acquisitions with their support.
We aim to bring innovative solutions, to streamline and solve operational issues. These acquisitions will further increase our value-added content and will provide new growth opportunities for Motherson."
Also Read: ZEEL Q1 net profit dips 70% to Rs 4 crore on weak advertising, revenue Rs 1,984 crore
Shares of Samvardhana Motherson International Ltd ended at Rs 96.45, up by Rs 2.11, or 2.14 percent on the BSE.
First Published: Aug 10, 2023 4:17 PM IST
Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!

Tags

earningsResults BoardroomSamvardhana Motherson International

Recommended Articles

View All
Kisan Credit Card scheme: Eligibility, interest rate, process to apply and more

Kisan Credit Card scheme: Eligibility, interest rate, process to apply and more

Aug 10, 2023 IST3 Min Read

RBI holds repo rate, but experts suggest this may be the best time to book your fixed deposits

RBI holds repo rate, but experts suggest this may be the best time to book your fixed deposits

Aug 10, 2023 IST3 Min Read

Zoomed Out | Monetary Policy — here's why it is important to decipher RBI’s liquidity strategy

Zoomed Out | Monetary Policy — here's why it is important to decipher RBI’s liquidity strategy

Aug 10, 2023 IST5 Min Read

Zoomed Out | Carbon Credit Trading Scheme — India’s bold step towards net zero

Zoomed Out | Carbon Credit Trading Scheme — India’s bold step towards net zero

Aug 10, 2023 IST5 Min Read

View All

Most Read

Share Market Live

View All
Top GainersTop Losers
CurrencyCommodities
CurrencyPriceChange%Change
X