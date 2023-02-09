Supply chains improving, commodity costs softening, says auto component maker

Improved supply chains and better chip supply has helped auto components maker Samvardhana Motherson International on Wednesday register a consolidated net profit from continuing operations at Rs 500.73 crore in the December quarter.

The company had posted a consolidated net profit from continuing operations of Rs 225.95 crore in the year-ago period. The consolidated total revenue from continuing operations stood at Rs 20,226.21 crore. It was at Rs 16,117.51 crore a year ago.

Speaking to CNBC-TV18 after the earnings report, Kunal Malani, CFO of the company said that commodity costs are showing some signs of softening.

He said, “The supply chain is a lot stable than what it was earlier, chip shortages are improving. Commodities are showing some signs of softening, and there is a pent-up demand that continues and all this augurs well.”

According to Malani, commodity costs are showing signs of softening due to a variety of factors, including increased competition in the market and increased efficiency in the company's supply chain operations. These factors have led to lower costs for key raw materials, which is helping to improve the company's bottomline.

Malani is confident that the company is poised for a better performance in the fourth quarter of the year. He noted that the company's recent performance and improved outlook are clear indications that the company is on the right track and that it will continue to deliver strong results in the future.

(with inputs from PTI)