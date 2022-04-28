Samsung's first-quarter profit jumps 51% on solid chip demand, highest since 2018

Profile image
By Reuters  IST (Published)
Mini

Samsung Electronics has reported a 51% rise in quarterly profit, posting its highest first-quarter profit since 2018 as high-margin memory chips rose. Operating profit rose to 14.1 trillion for the quarter ended March 31 from 9.38 trillion won a year earlier

Samsung Electronics Co Ltd reported a 51 percent rise in quarterly profit on Thursday, posting its highest first-quarter profit since 2018 as robust data centre demand for high-margin memory chips underpinned chip prices.
Operating profit rose to 14.1 trillion won ($11.1 billion) for the quarter ended March 31 from 9.38 trillion won a year earlier, the world's top maker of memory chips said. That was in line with the company's own estimate of 14.1 trillion won earlier this month. Revenue rose 19 percent to a record 77.8 trillion won.
Analysts said Samsung's recent focus on selling more high-margin memory products to prioritize profitability over volume would ultimately limit shipments and help boost DRAM prices later in the year, as would the limited increases in chip production capacity due to delivery delays in chipmaking gear.
Tags
Previous Article

Street expects Biocon's Jan-Mar revenue to increase 27% but net profit may decline

Next Article

Meta shares surge after Facebook ekes out user growth