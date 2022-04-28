Samsung's first-quarter profit jumps 51% on solid chip demand, highest since 2018

Samsung Electronics Co Ltd reported a 51 percent rise in quarterly profit on Thursday, posting its highest first-quarter profit since 2018 as robust data centre demand for high-margin memory chips underpinned chip prices.

Operating profit rose to 14.1 trillion won ($11.1 billion) for the quarter ended March 31 from 9.38 trillion won a year earlier, the world's top maker of memory chips said. That was in line with the company's own estimate of 14.1 trillion won earlier this month. Revenue rose 19 percent to a record 77.8 trillion won.