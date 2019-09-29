#CorporateTaxCut#EconomicRelief#AutoWoes
Samsung likely to post 60.2% cut in Q3 operating profit

September 29, 2019

According to the report by Seoul-based financial market tracker FnGuide, Samsung is expected to post 6.9 trillion won ($5.8 billion) in the third-quarter operating profit, compared with a profit of 17.5 trillion won a year ago, Yonhap news agency reported.
