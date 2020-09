Domestic steel major SAIL on Monday posted a consolidated net loss of Rs 1,226.47 crore for the first quarter ended June 30, mainly on account of reduced income.

The company had posted Rs 102.68 crore net profit in the year-ago quarter, Steel Authority of India Ltd (SAIL) said in a BSE filing.

During the quarter under review, the company said its total income declined to Rs 9,346.21 crore from Rs 14,998.20 crore in the April-June period of the preceding fiscal.

Its total expenses stood at Rs 11,325.10 crore as against Rs 14,893.07 crore a year ago.

The company said the pandemic outbreak and measures to contain it have caused significant disturbance and slowdown of economic activities.

Consequently, the company's manufacturing operations had to be scaled down during the said quarter.