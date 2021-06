Steel Authority of India Ltd (SAIL) is trading higher ahead of its Q4FY21 earnings numbers.

The street expects to see a growth of around 40 percent on the topline revenue. The operating performance will be strong, so one needs to look at the base on an adjusted basis. So same quarter last year there was around Rs 4,000 crore odd of gains. So adjusting the base year’s gains, the analysts are factoring in that the EBITDA number will jump up by more than 2x and should come in at around Rs 6,500 crore, margins are expected to improve from around 12 percent to around 28 percent. Realisations should be higher.