Rail Vikas Nigam Q4 net profit dips 5%, revenue falls 11% — dividend declared

State-owned Rail Vikas Nigam Ltd (RVNL) on Monday (May 29) posted a 5 percent year-on-year (YoY) fall in net profit at Rs 359.3 crore for the fourth quarter that ended March 31, 2023.
In the corresponding quarter last year, the company posted a net profit of Rs 378 crore, the company said in a BSE filing.
In the March quarter, total revenue stood at Rs 5,719.8 crore, down 11.1 percent against Rs 6,437.5 crore in the corresponding period of the preceding fiscal.
At the operating level, EBITDA dipped 8.3 percent to Rs 374.4 crore in the fourth quarter of this fiscal over Rs 408.4 crore in the corresponding period in the previous fiscal.
The EBITDA margin stood at 6.6 percent in the reporting quarter against 6.3 percent in the corresponding period in the previous fiscal. EBITDA is earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortisation.
The board has recommended a final dividend of Rs 0.36 per share (i.e. 3.60 percent on the paid-up equity share capital) for the financial year 2022-23, the company added.
The results came after the close of the market hours. Shares of Rail Vikas Nigam Ltd ended at Rs 121.55, up by Rs 5.75, or 4.97 percent on the BSE.
