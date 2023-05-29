Rail Vikas Nigam Q4 net profit dips 5%, revenue falls 11% — dividend declared

English
    By CNBCTV18.COMMay 29, 2023 6:42:14 PM IST (Updated)

    The RVNL board has recommended a final dividend of Rs 0.36 per share (i.e. 3.60 percent on the paid-up equity share capital) for the financial year 2022-23. Shares of Rail Vikas Nigam Ltd ended at Rs 121.55, up by Rs 5.75, or 4.97 percent on the BSE.

    State-owned Rail Vikas Nigam Ltd (RVNL) on Monday (May 29) posted a 5 percent year-on-year (YoY) fall in net profit at Rs 359.3 crore for the fourth quarter that ended March 31, 2023.

    In the corresponding quarter last year, the company posted a net profit of Rs 378 crore, the company said in a BSE filing.


    In the March quarter, total revenue stood at Rs 5,719.8 crore, down 11.1 percent against Rs 6,437.5 crore in the corresponding period of the preceding fiscal.

