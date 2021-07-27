Home

Live TV

    Sections

    Arrow

    Trending topics

    Arrow

    Multimedia

    Arrow
    • Home>
    • earnings>
    • Rural demand continues to be higher than urban, says Wipro Consumer Care

    Rural demand continues to be higher than urban, says Wipro Consumer Care

    Profile image
    By Shilpa Ranipeta | IST (Updated)
    Mini

    Despite lockdown hit in Q1FY22, Wipro Consumer's India FMCG business grew by 17.3 percent. CNBC-TV18's Shilpa Ranipeta caught up with Vineet Agrawal, CEO of Wipro Consumer Care. He decoded the earnings numbers and shared business outlook.

    Despite lockdown hit in Q1FY22, Wipro Consumer's India FMCG business grew by 17.3 percent. CNBC-TV18's Shilpa Ranipeta caught up with Vineet Agrawal, CEO of Wipro Consumer Care. He decoded the earnings numbers and shared business outlook.
    “Even during Q1FY22, rural demand was doing better than urban demand. So it was not that it went down below urban,” he said.
    “Last year, rural demand was much higher than urban demand. Rural demand continues to be higher than urban demand but not as high as one would want or expect,” he added.
    The company has taken a few price hikes. “One in March and one more at the end of May. The total increase is about 7-8 percent,” he shared.
    If the palm oil prices ease-out, there won’t be any price increases in soaps but if it continues to rise, perhaps the company will have to take a price increase in this quarter itself, he stated.
    When asked if the company is prepared for any further disruptions during the possible third-wave of COVID-19, Agrawal mentioned, “The only thing we need to learn is that you have to be nimble-footed and you also get the opportunity in these adversities. Last year Q1, ours is probably the only company which grew positively, 10 percent because of the fact that our supply chain did well.”
    “We will look at opportunities of acquisitions in all countries, which are largely developing countries because growth is going to be critical,” he said.
    For the full interview, watch the accompanying video.
    (Edited by : Bivekananda Biswas)
    First Published:  IST
    Tags
    Previous Article

    All you need to know about Nokia XR20 shockproof and waterproof smartphone

    Next Article

    Starbucks to exit South Korea venture valued at $2 billion

    Market Movers

    CompanyPriceChng%Chng
    Hindalco417.35 17.30 4.32
    SBI Life Insura1,105.15 28.50 2.65
    Tata Steel1,330.65 32.70 2.52
    Bajaj Finserv13,807.85 282.80 2.09
    SBI429.95 6.65 1.57
    CompanyPriceChng%Chng
    Tata Steel1,330.50 32.40 2.50
    Bajaj Finserv13,816.05 290.70 2.15
    SBI429.45 6.15 1.45
    Bajaj Finance6,231.20 69.05 1.12
    Nestle18,238.40 160.85 0.89
    CompanyPriceChng%Chng
    Dr Reddys Labs4,843.35 -567.90 -10.49
    Cipla913.10 -37.45 -3.94
    Axis Bank731.70 -24.60 -3.25
    Adani Ports663.20 -19.60 -2.87
    Divis Labs4,791.40 -129.75 -2.64
    CompanyPriceChng%Chng
    Dr Reddys Labs4,844.35 -564.80 -10.44
    Axis Bank731.75 -24.40 -3.23
    Kotak Mahindra1,697.95 -42.45 -2.44
    Sun Pharma688.00 -15.55 -2.21
    HDFC2,434.75 -29.40 -1.19

    Currency

    CompanyPriceChng%Chng
    Dollar-Rupee74.46000.04250.06
    Euro-Rupee87.99600.29400.34
    Pound-Rupee102.86900.19000.19
    Rupee-100 Yen0.67750.00340.50
    View More