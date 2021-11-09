Rupa & Company expects to end year with 7-8% volume growth, 18-20% revenue growth

Ramesh Agarwal, ED & CFO, Rupa and Company explained that in the second quarter, the demand overall was very good because of the festive season and it came mainly from thermal care.

Rupa and Company posted a strong set of second-quarter earnings with revenue up 21 percent year-on-year (YoY) at Rs 367.5 crore versus Rs 303.5 crore and the profit after tax (PAT) was up 17 percent. However, the YoY margins of India’s largest knitwear brand that produces innerwear, casual wear, thermal wear and sleepwear were down at 19 percent versus 21.8 percent.

Ramesh Agarwal, ED & CFO of the company said the YoY dip in margins was because of advertising-spend. During the COVID-19 period last year, the firm did not spend a lot on advertising but this year, it intended to spend more on advertising, he said. He added that by the end of the year, the company will be able to maintain the same margin levels.

Agarwal explained that in the second quarter, the demand overall was very good because of the festive season and it came mainly from thermal care. In the third quarter as well, Rupa and Company sees a good increase in thermal sales because the forecast says that winter is going to be very good and long this year. So, the company is very buoyant on that.

He further said, by the end of the year, the firm see volume growth of around 7-8 percent and overall growth in revenues of around 18 to 20 percent.

Agarwal said, there is a constant initiative to reduce operating costs as and when there is the scope and it is a continuous process. However, the firm would have to spend more on advertising this year, he said, adding that it maintains the ratio at around 6-to 7 percent of the turnover. But even after spending on ads, the company is hopeful of maintaining a good PAT, Agarwal said.

When asked about Capex plans, Agarwal said the exclusive brand outlets (EBOs) will all be franchisee-owned, so there will be no capex from the company. At the company level, the capex spending would be not more than Rs 20-25 crore per year.

