RPG Lifesciences’ expects volume growth to be in double digits in fourth quarter

RPG Life Sciences reported 13 percent revenue growth with margin also improving. According to Yugal Sikri, the MD of company, Q3 performance was "very good" for RPG Life Sciences. In Q4FY23, the company expects volume growth to be in double digits.

Speaking to CNBC-TV18, he said, “We will continue to grow faster than market and more importantly, on margins as well our growth trajectory continues.”

The company has continued to grow faster than the market, a trend that has persisted for the last four years.

One of RPG Life Sciences' notable achievements is achieving a benchmark margin. Sikri mentioned that the company will continue to focus on improving its margins, although it will depend on raw material costs and packaging material prices.

Talking about growth drivers Sikri said, “In terms of the growth driver to talk about price volume and new products, the price growth has been to the tune of around 4.5- 5 percent. Volume growth is the one which is significantly high, which is healthy, high levels single-digit growth, and the new products continue to grow at 2.5- 3 percent over the growth. So, all the key drivers of the growth have been performing well.”

Moreover, RPG Lifesciences is actively focused on introducing new products to the market. The company believes inorganic growth is an essential part of its strategy without compromising profits.

As for its international business, Sikri clarified that it is the company's second priority with domestic business remaining first. In terms of the international market, the US is RPG Lifesciences' last priority.

