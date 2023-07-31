Route Mobile admits failed 6-year bid to establish strong presence in booming US CPaaS market

In an interview with CNBC-TV18, Rajdipkumar Gupta, MD & Group CEO of Route Mobile said that. The company had impressive plan to penetrate the Communication Platform as a Service (CPaaS) market in the United States.

Despite significant efforts spanning six years, Route Mobile's endeavours to establish a substantial footprint in the US had not yielded the desired results.

The Communication Platform as a Service industry has experienced exponential growth in recent years, driven by the increasing demand for seamless and omnichannel communication solutions by businesses. With its technologically advanced infrastructure and thriving business ecosystem, the US has become a hotspot for CPaaS providers and investors alike.

He said, “The US is the largest market in CPaaS consumption as well as customer base. We have tried to build our US footprint for the last six years and every time we failed because it is not easy for any company, going all the way from India to set up a company in the US and compete directly with a company which is based in the US.”

Route Mobile has recently engaged in a contract with Proximus Opal , the holding company of Telesign and a subsidiary of Proximus Group. As part of the agreement, the promoters of Route Mobile are set to divest their complete shareholding, summing to 57.56 percent. However, the founders of Route Mobile will also reinvest in Proximus Opal, securing a 14.5 percent stake in the company. Proximus Opal currently possesses Telesign, a prominent US-based CPaaS firm. The consolidation resulting from this transaction will position the combined entity, comprising Telesign and Route Mobile, as a top 3/5 CPaaS player globally in terms of volume and value.

“If we want to make Route Mobile a bigger company then we have to have a customer base in the US and the partnership with Proximus Opal, which owns 100 percent of Telesign makes sense for Route Mobile to get direct access to enterprise customers based in the US and that is one of the reasons we believe that this partnership is very important,” said Gupta.

Route Mobile's performance in the first quarter of FY24 was disappointing, with a decline in revenue growth compared with the previous quarters, marking the first sequential decline in two years. Despite this, the company has upheld its revenue guidance for FY24 at 20 percent. Furthermore, the promoters of Route Mobile have announced their intention to sell their entire 57.56 percent stake to Proximus Group.

