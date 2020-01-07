Rolls-Royce registered record 25% rise in sales in 2019; Cullinan turns big hit
Updated : January 07, 2020 04:01 PM IST
The stellar performance of the BMW-owned brand comes at a time when the global automobile industry is grappling with a slowdown.
Cullinan, the SUV launched by the company, becomes the fastest-selling new Rolls-Royce model in history.
Have you signed up for Primo, our daily newsletter?
It has all the stories and data on the market, business, economy and tech that you need to know.
THANK YOU! You made our day. See you every morning
YOUR EMAIL IS ON ITS WAY. Check your inbox for future updates.
To keep watching CNBC-TV18, India's No. 1 English Business News Channel, call your Cable or DTH Operator and subscribe now for just Rs. 4 per month. You can also subscribe to CNBC-TV18 Prime HD for Re 1/- per month.Find out more