Rolls-Royce registered record 25% rise in sales in 2019; Cullinan turns big hit

Luxury carmaker Rolls-Royce recorded a 25 percent jump in sales in 2019, underpinned by solid demand for its first-ever SUV, Cullinan, just a year after the launch. The 116-year-old British company said in a press release that it sold a record 5,152 cars last year against 4,107 units sold in 2018.

(Image Source: Rolls-Royce website)

“This performance is of an altogether different magnitude to any previous year’s sales success…It is a ringing testament to the quality and integrity of our products, the faith and passion of our customers and, above all, the skill, dedication and determination of our exceptional team at the Home of Rolls-Royce at Goodwood and around the world and our dedicated global dealer network,” Chief Executive Officer Torsten Mueller-Oetvoes said in a statement.

The stellar performance of the BMW-owned brand comes at a time when the global automobile industry is grappling with various challenges amid a broader economic slowdown.

(Image Source: Rolls-Royce website)

North America continued to be the biggest contributor with about a third of Rolls-Royce’s total sales, followed by China and Europe. The company also performed well in countries like Singapore, Japan, Australia, Qatar and Korea.

Cullinan makes a major contribution to sales growth

(Image Source: Rolls-Royce website)

Cullinan, the brand new SUV launched by the company, played a key role in the rise in sales by becoming the fastest-selling new Rolls-Royce model in history. Other models too performed well with the company’s top product Phantom dominated its segment with its all three variants, Ghost, Dawn and Wraith, continuing to attract high customer demand, the release said. And with the carmaker all set to introduce the all-new Phantom variant in place of the Ghost model, more fireworks could be expected from the automaker.