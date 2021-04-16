  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Home Earnings

Robust residential real estate sales likely to boost sector earnings growth in Q4

Updated : April 16, 2021 04:47 PM IST

ICICI Direct estimates 34 percent YoY growth in sales volumes of Brigade Enterprises while 2.6x growth for Oberoi Realty.
For Oberoi Realty, the brokerage expects sales volumes to continue their sharp growth trajectory led by stamp duty cut and demand uptick.
Robust residential real estate sales likely to boost sector earnings growth in Q4
Published : April 16, 2021 04:47 PM IST

Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro at ₹499 for the first year and get access to exclusive offers. Use Code: PRO2021. Limited period offer. *T&C apply

You May Also Like

Closing Bell: Sensex, Nifty end flat as IT gains, banks drag; markets down around 1.5% for the week

Closing Bell: Sensex, Nifty end flat as IT gains, banks drag; markets down around 1.5% for the week

Q4 Portfolio changes: Rakesh Jhunjhunwala cuts stake in 3 firms, adds in 1; Check out

Q4 Portfolio changes: Rakesh Jhunjhunwala cuts stake in 3 firms, adds in 1; Check out

ALCOA's strong Q1CY21 augurs well for Hindalco, NALCO, Vedanta; here's why

ALCOA's strong Q1CY21 augurs well for Hindalco, NALCO, Vedanta; here's why

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV

recommended for you

Advertisement