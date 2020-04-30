RIL says will become net debt free ahead of March 2021 timeline

Reliance Industries today said it is on track for becoming a net debt-free company ahead of its self-set March 2021 timeline.

The company expects to complete a capital raising programme totaling over Rs 1.04 lakh crore by Q1 of the current financial year, the company said in a statement.

"This includes the investment by Facebook in Jio Platforms, the upcoming (Rs 53,125 crore) rights issue and a previous investment by British Petroleum in FY2019-20," it added.

After declaring its quarterly earnings, the company said it would raise Rs 53,125 crore by selling shares at Rs 1,257.

It further added that the company had also received "similar-sized" interest in Jio Platforms from other global players.

"In addition to the FB investment, the Board was informed that RIL has received strong interest from other strategic and financial investors and is in good shape to announce a similar-sized investment in the coming months.

"With a strong visibility to these equity infusions, the Board was informed that RIL is set to achieve net zero debt status ahead of its own aggressive timeline," it said.

Last year, the company had a net debt of Rs 1.57 lakh crore, built up as it undertook capital expenditure over the past few years in expanding its telecom and retail ventures, as well as a few projects on the refining side.

The company today declared quarterly revenue of Rs 1.36 lakh crore and adjusted profit of Rs 10,813 crore. Its net profit after accounting for a one-time COVID-related impact stood at Rs 6,546 crore.