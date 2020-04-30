  • SENSEX
RIL says will become net debt free ahead of March 2021 timeline

Updated : April 30, 2020 08:44 PM IST

Reliance said it is on track of becoming net debt free ahead of its March 2021 timeline
This is thanks to the rights issue, the Jio-Facebook deal as well as other investments it may announce.
The company had net debt of Rs 1.57 lakh crore last year
