Earnings RIL says will become net debt free ahead of March 2021 timeline Updated : April 30, 2020 08:44 PM IST Reliance said it is on track of becoming net debt free ahead of its March 2021 timeline This is thanks to the rights issue, the Jio-Facebook deal as well as other investments it may announce. The company had net debt of Rs 1.57 lakh crore last year