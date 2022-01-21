RIL Q3 Results: Oil and gas revenue jumps 250% QoQ to record Rs 2,559 crore

Reliance Industries' third-quarter oil and gas revenues rose 55 percent to Rs 2,559 crore compared to Rs 1,664 crore in the September quarter. The revenues were driven primarily due to a ramp-up of gas production from KG D6 and improved price realisation.

The company's oil and gas earnings before interest and taxes (EBIT) were reported at Rs 1,326 crore, a whopping 250 percent QoQ increase from the Rs 379 crore reported in the previous quarter. The EBIT margin increased to 52 percent from 23 percent in Q2FY22.

In its quarterly earnings report, the company' oil-to-chemicals revenue stood at Rs 1.31 lakh crore in Q3FY22 as against Rs 1.20 lakh crore in the previous quarter--a 9.16 percent QoQ increase. This segment's EBIT was reported at Rs 11,667 crore, an 8.56 QoQ increase over the Rs 10,747 crore reported in Q2FY22. The EBIT margin remained steady at 8.9%.

Commenting on the results, Reliance Industries Chairman and Managing Director Mukesh Ambani said, "The recovery in global oil and energy markets supported strong fuel margins and helped our O2C business deliver robust earnings. Our oil and segment delivered strong growth in EBITDA with volume growth and improved realisation. We are making steady progress towards achieving our vision of Net Carbon Zero by 2035. We continue to pursue growth initiatives and collaborate with global leaders who share our vision of a sustainable future for our planet.”