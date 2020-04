Reliance Retail, India's largest retail chain's revenue rose 4.22 percent year-on-year (YoY) to Rs 38,211 crore in the quarter ended March 31. According to CNBC-TV18 poll, the top-line was expected at Rs 44,130 crore, a jump of 20 percent YoY.

During the same quarter last year, the company had reported a revenue of Rs 36,663 crore.

Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) surged 33 percent YoY to Rs 2,556 as compared to Rs 1,923 crore during the same quarter last year.

Meanwhile, the company's EBIT (Earnings before interest and tax) increased 20 percent YoY to Rs 2,062 crore. However, EBIT margin rose to 5.4 percent from 4.7 percent last year.

Currently, Reliance's retail arm operates 11,784 stores covering 28.7 million square feet. Footfalls at 640 million, were up 17 percent YoY with 125 million registered / loyal customer base, up 40 percent YoY.

In its media filing, the company said, " Reliance Digital continues to maintain its leadership position. Fashion and Lifestyle category delivered a credible performance despite shutdown."

the Diwali month performance despite logistical challenges, the filing added.

lockdown period as kirana partners focused on serving their neighborhoods during the time of crises.