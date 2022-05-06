Reliance Retail reports all-time high EBITDA of Rs 12,381 crore

Reliance Retail Ventures, the retail arm of Reliance Industries Ltd (RIL), on Friday reported a 4.8 percent year-on-year (YoY) decline in net profit at Rs 2,139 crore for the fourth quarter ended March 31, 2022.

Fourth Quarter

The business recorded gross revenue at Rs 58,017 crore ($7.7 billion), a growth of 23.3 percent YoY with broad-based double-digit growth across all consumption baskets. The EBITDA for the quarter was recorded at Rs 3,705 crore, up 2.4 percent YoY.

However, EBITDA before investment income grew 16.3 percent YoY to Rs 3,584 crore ($473 million) led by robust performance in fashion & lifestyle and grocery consumption baskets.

The business crossed a milestone of Rs 12,000 crore EBITDA in a year for the first time. It recorded an all-time high EBITDA of Rs 12,381 crore ($ 1.6 billion) for FY22, a growth of 26.5 percent YoY driven by strong revenue performance across all consumption baskets. EBITDA before Investment Income was at Rs 10,932 crore, a growth of 29.3 percent YoY.

The business recorded gross revenue of Rs 199,704 crore ($ 26.3 billion) for the year FY22, a growth of 26.7 percent over last year driven by broad-based growth across all consumption baskets. This is despite COVID restrictions in place during the year with 87 percent of the stores operational and 81 percent footfalls recorded at stores as compared to pre-COVID levels.

At the operating level, EBITDA stood at Rs 3,712 crore in Q4 FY22 over Rs 3,835 crore in Q3 FY22. EBITDA margin stood at 6.4 percent in Q4 FY22 as compared to 6.6 percent in Q3 FY22. EBITDA is earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization.

The company's net profit for the year was Rs 7,055 crore ($ 931 million) higher by 28.7 percent. Cash Profit for the year was Rs 9,848 crore ($ 1.3 billion) higher by 32.1 percent.

As the operating environment improved progressively, the pace of new store expansion resumed. During the year, over 2,500 stores were opened taking the total count to 15,196 stores with a total area of 41.6 million square feet.

The business continued to attract more and more customers across the country through its wide portfolio of stores and digital commerce platforms with its registered customer base growing to 193 million, up 24 percent YoY.