Reliance Retail reports a revenue of Rs 69,962 crore in the first quarter of FY24

Reliance Retail, India's leading retail company, announced its financial results for the first quarter of the fiscal year 2024 on Friday, reporting revenue of Rs 69,962 crore, a 19.5 percent increase from the previous year's Rs 58,569 crore.

Reliance Retail announced its financial results for the first quarter of the fiscal year 2024 on Friday, reporting revenue of Rs 69,962 crore, a 19.5 percent increase from the previous year's Rs 58,569 crore.

Furthermore, the company's earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) reached Rs 5,151 crore, an increase of 33.8 percent from the previous year’s Rs 3,849 crore.

Notably, the EBITDA margin was also reported at 7.4 percent, which is a considerable increase compared to the EBITDA margin of 6.6 percent in the same period last year.

The company also reported a 59 percent year-on-year growth in grocery business, a 15 percent growth in Fashion and Lifestyle and a 14 percent growth in Consumer Electronics (excluding devices). Digital and New Commerce contributed to 18 percent of the revenue, Reliance said.

“Reliance Retail received a record 249 million footfall across formats and geographies in the quarter, a growth of 42 percent YoY,” it added.

Reliance Retail also opened 555 new stores in the quarter, taking the total to 18,446, with the registered customer base reaching 267 million.

The company revealed that it completed the acquisition of Metro Cash and Carry India during the quarter as well.

Disclaimer: