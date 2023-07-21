CNBC TV18
    Reliance Retail reports a revenue of Rs 69,962 crore in the first quarter of FY24

    By CNBCTV18.com Jul 21, 2023 8:14:31 PM IST (Updated)

    Reliance Retail, India's leading retail company, announced its financial results for the first quarter of the fiscal year 2024 on Friday, reporting revenue of Rs 69,962 crore, a 19.5 percent increase from the previous year's Rs 58,569 crore.

    Reliance Retail announced its financial results for the first quarter of the fiscal year 2024 on Friday, reporting revenue of Rs 69,962 crore, a 19.5 percent increase from the previous year's Rs 58,569 crore.

    Furthermore, the company's earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) reached Rs 5,151 crore, an increase of 33.8 percent from the previous year’s Rs 3,849 crore.
    Notably, the EBITDA margin was also reported at 7.4 percent, which is a considerable increase compared to the EBITDA margin of 6.6 percent in the same period last year.
    First Published: Jul 21, 2023 8:07 PM IST
    Q1 EarningsReliance Industries (RIL)reliance retail

