Reliance Retail reports a revenue of Rs 69,962 crore in the first quarter of FY24

Reliance Retail, India's leading retail company, announced its financial results for the first quarter of the fiscal year 2024 on Friday, reporting revenue of Rs 69,962 crore, a 19.5 percent increase from the previous year's Rs 58,569 crore.
Furthermore, the company's earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) reached Rs 5,151 crore, an increase of 33.8 percent from the previous year’s Rs 3,849 crore.
Notably, the EBITDA margin was also reported at 7.4 percent, which is a considerable increase compared to the EBITDA margin of 6.6 percent in the same period last year.
