Reliance Retail Q4 Preview: Revenue may cross the Rs 70,000 crore mark

Reliance Consumer also launched and rolled out the iconic beverage brand Campa, after acquiring it from its owner Pure Drinks in August 2022.
Reliance Retail's numbers will also be disclosed on Friday along with its parent Reliance Industries Ltd. The business is likely to register Rs 70,000 crore in topline during the quarter.
On a sequential basis, Nomura estimates low-single-digit growth in revenue and operating profit.
However, a low base is likely to contribute to strong growth on a year-on-year basis for Reliance Retail. The unit's store expansion during the quarter is likely to offset a post-festive slowdown.
During the quarter, Reliance Retail's FMCG arm, Reliance Consumer Products, launched its indigenous, made-for-India consumer packaged goods brand, Independence, in Gujarat.
Apart from Campa, Reliance Consumer's beverage portfolio also comprises popular Gujarat-based beverage brand Sosyo, which it acquired a 50 percent stake in earlier this year. The company also has its own brand of fizzy beverages under the brand "Yeah!"
Metro AG's India business also came into the company's fold during the quarter.
During the quarter, Reliance Retail also became the first retailer to begin accepting the digital rupee for its sales. It launched the first in-store acceptance at Mumbai's Freshpik store.
It also opened the first standalone Gap store in India in Mumbai’s Infiniti Mall, Malad. This is in addition to the 50+ shop-in-shops of GAP that it opened since last year.
(Edited by : Hormaz Fatakia)
First Published: Apr 19, 2023 4:00 PM IST
Note To Readers
Disclosure: Reliance Industries Ltd, which owns Jio, is the sole beneficiary of Independent Media Trust that controls Network18, the parent company of CNBCTV18.com.
Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!