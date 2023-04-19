Reliance Retail Q4 Preview: Revenue may cross the Rs 70,000 crore mark

Reliance Consumer also launched and rolled out the iconic beverage brand Campa, after acquiring it from its owner Pure Drinks in August 2022.

Reliance Retail's numbers will also be disclosed on Friday along with its parent Reliance Industries Ltd . The business is likely to register Rs 70,000 crore in topline during the quarter.

On a sequential basis, Nomura estimates low-single-digit growth in revenue and operating profit.

However, a low base is likely to contribute to strong growth on a year-on-year basis for Reliance Retail. The unit's store expansion during the quarter is likely to offset a post-festive slowdown.

During the quarter, Reliance Retail's FMCG arm, Reliance Consumer Products, launched its indigenous, made-for-India consumer packaged goods brand, Independence, in Gujarat.

Apart from Campa, Reliance Consumer's beverage portfolio also comprises popular Gujarat-based beverage brand Sosyo, which it acquired a 50 percent stake in earlier this year. The company also has its own brand of fizzy beverages under the brand "Yeah!"

Metro AG's India business also came into the company's fold during the quarter.