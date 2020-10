Reliance Industries Ltd's retail arm, Reliance Retail Ventures Ltd's (RRVL) on Friday reported a 4.9 percent decline in its revenue at Rs 39,199 crore in the July-September quarter, from Rs 41,223 crore in the year-ago period.

Also, RRVL's earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortisation (Ebitda) fell to Rs 2,009 crore compared with Rs 2,330 core during the second quarter last year, while margin came in at 5.1 percent.

It has added 125 stores during the second quarter and has 11,931 operational physical stores, RRVL said in a regulatory filing.

The company has raised Rs 37,710 crore of investments from leading global investors including Silver Lake, KKR, General Atlantic, Mubadala, GIC, TPG and ADIA

RRVL has also entered into an agreement to acquire the retail & wholesale business and the logistics & warehousing business of the Future Group for a consideration of Rs 24,713 crore. It also acquired a majority stake in leading digital pharma market place Netmeds for a consideration of Rs 620 crore.

Mukesh Ambani, chairman, and managing director, Reliance Industries Ltd said, "We delivered strong overall operational and financial performance compared to the previous quarter with recovery in petrochemicals and retail segment and sustained growth in Digital Services business. Domestic demand has sharply recovered across our O2C business and is now near the pre-Covid level for most products. Retail business activity has normalised with strong growth in key consumption baskets as lockdowns ease across the country. With large capital raise in the last six months across Jio and Retail business, we have welcomed several strategic and financial investors into the Reliance family. We continue to pursue growth initiatives in each of our businesses with a focus on the India opportunity."