    • Reliance Retail Q1 results: Net profit at Rs 962 crore

    Reliance Retail Q1 results: Net profit at Rs 962 crore

    By CNBC-TV18 | IST (Published)
    Billionaire Mukesh Ambani's Reliance Retail on Friday reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 962 crore for the first quarter ended June 30, 2021.

    Billionaire Mukesh Ambani's Reliance Retail on Friday reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 962 crore for the first quarter ended June 30, 2021.
    In the corresponding quarter last year, the Mumbai-headquartered company posted a pre-tax profit of Rs 1,083 crore.
    During the quarter, the retail area operated by the company stood at 34.5 million square feet as compared to 29.0 million square feet in the corresponding quarter of the previous year.
    Reliance Retail operates a network of 12,803 physical stores. During the quarter, the company opened 123 stores.
    (This is a developing story. Check back for more details)
