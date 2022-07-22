Reliance Retail Ventures, the retail arm of Reliance Industries Ltd (RIL), on July 22 reported a 114.2 percent year-on-year (YoY) jump in net profit at Rs 2,061 crore for the first quarter ended June 30, 2022.
The company's gross revenue stood at Rs 58,554 crore for the first quarter, registering a growth of 51.9 percent YoY. The cash profit for the quarter was Rs 2,873 crore, higher by 105.2 percent YoY.
The business posted an operating EBITDA (Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortisation) of Rs 3,897 crore, up 180.4 percent YoY with a 350-bps improvement in the margin at 7.6 percent, compared to 4.1 percent in the corresponding quarter of the previous year.
This was led by higher contribution from fashion & lifestyle and consumer electronics and growing operating leverage over the previous year across consumption baskets.
The business continues to seize the large market opportunity in the country by expanding its presence across geographies. With 792 store openings in the quarter, the spread of 15,866 stores — with an area of 45.5 million square feet — covers all corners of the country, the company said.
Reliance Retail has added over 17,000 jobs during the first quarter of FY23. The total employee count stands at 3,79,000.
Commenting on the results, Mukesh D. Ambani, Chairman, and Managing Director of Reliance Industries Ltd said, "Geopolitical conflict has caused significant dislocation in energy markets and disrupted traditional trade flows. This along with resurgent demand has resulted in tighter fuel markets and improved product margins."
With a presence in 268 cities, Jiomart is the largest hyperlocal platform in the country and is extending its geographical reach and product offerings to drive orders.
Daily subscription orders through Milkbasket have doubled over last year as the service is ready for rollout to newer geographies. JioMart Digital continues to scale up its merchant partner network and operations with revenues up over 3x over the trailing quarter.
Reliance Jewels
Disclaimer: Network18, the parent company of CNBCTV18.com, is controlled by Independent Media Trust, of which Reliance Industries is the sole beneficiary.