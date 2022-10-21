By CNBCTV18.com

Mini Reliance Industries reported a five percent sequential increase in revenue, in line with Street estimates. Its consumer-facing businesses — Reliance Retail and Jio Platforms — delivered a strong quarter, but the O2C unit was under pressure owing to subdued demand and a weak margin environment.

Reliance Industries Ltd (RIL) reported consolidated revenue of Rs 2.3 lakh crore for the July-September period, up 5 percent compared with the previous quarter and in line with Street estimates.

The conglomerate's net profit came in at Rs 13,656 crore for the three-month period, down 23.9 percent sequentially owing to pressure in its oil-to-chemical (O2C) business.

Reliance's consolidated EBITDA margin — a key measure of profitability — came in at 13.6 percent for the September 2022 quarter, according to a regulatory filing.

Revenue from the company's oil-to-chemical unit came in at Rs 1.6 lakh crore for the September quarter, as against Rs 1.61 lakh crore for the April-June period. Reliance's operating margin in the O2C business stood at 6.1 percent.

"The performance of our O2C business reflects subdued demand and a weak margin environment across downstream chemical products. Transportation fuel margins were better than last year but significantly lower sequentially," said Mukesh D Ambani, Chairman and Managing Director of Reliance Industries.

The O2C business accounted for almost 57 percent of Reliance Industries' total revenue in the year ended March 2022.

"Segment performance was also impacted by the introduction of special additional excise duties during the quarter to ensure stable supply and lower volatility in the domestic market," he said.

Revenue from Reliance's oil and gas business increased 6.3 percent to Rs 3,853 crore compared with the previous quarter. The operating margin from the unit improved to 65 percent from 58 percent sequentially.

The company reported strong numbers from its consumer-facing businesses — Reliance Retail and Jio Platforms — on the back of strong footfalls and subscriber addition.

The retail arm's numbers surpassed brokerage estimates. Growth in the topline was led by a revival in footfalls, store additions and digital integrations.

Reliance said the quarter was marked by an operating environment at par with pre-COVID levels. Consumer sentiments remained positive across town classes on the back of key promotional events and an early onset of festivities, the conglomerate said in a statement.

Reliance shares rose 4.3 percent for the week ahead of the earnings announcement, a period in which the benchmark Nifty50 index gained 2.3 percent. The RIL stock was among the top weekly gainers in the Nifty basket.

Disclaimer: Network18, the parent company of CNBCTV18.com, is controlled by Independent Media Trust, of which Reliance Industries is the sole beneficiary.