Reliance has just come out with its fourth-quarter numbers. The conglomerate has reported net profit at Rs 6,346 crore with a one-time loss of Rs 4,267 crore. The CNBC-TV18 poll had estimated net profit at Rs 10,721 crore.

The EBITDA margin has come in at 16 percent versus the street expectation at 14.5 percent.

The company's board has approved a rights issue at one for 15 shares held priced at Rs 1,257 per share. The aim is to raise Rs 53,000 crores via this exercise.

The gross refining margin has come in at $8.90/bbl versus a CNBC-TV18 poll of $7.80/bbl.

Oil & gas business: First reading

Net profit: Rs 6,348 crore

Revenue: Rs 1.39 lakh crore

EBITDA: Rs 21,782 crore

EBITDA margin: 16%

Petchem revenue: Rs 32,206 crore

Refining EBIT: Rs 6,614 crore

Refining Revenue: Rs 84,854 crore

Petchem EBIT: Rs 5,938 crore

Petchem EBIT margin: 18.4%

GRM: $8.90/bblEarlier in the day, Reliance Industries announced that chairman Mukesh Ambani and other board members will take salary cuts amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Disclosure: Network18, the parent company of CNBCTV18.com, is controlled by Independent Media Trust, of which Reliance Industries is the sole beneficiary.