Reliance oil to chemicals biz posts highest-ever operating profit in FY23, Q4 revenue slips due to windfall tax

Reliance O2C Q4 results: Reliance Industries’ oil to chemicals (O2C) business saw a dip in revenue for the January to March 2023 quarter to Rs 128,633 crore, a dip of over 11 percent compared to corresponding quarter last year,

Reliance Industries’ oil to chemicals (O2C) business saw a dip in revenue for the January to March 2023 quarter to Rs 128,633 crore, a dip of over 11 percent compared to corresponding quarter last year, according to an earnings statement released by the firm on April 21. The decline in revenue for Q4 comes with moderation of crude prices in the fourth quarter of FY23, the conglomerate said.

For the full financial year 2022-2023, on the other hand, witnessed a revenue jump of 19 percent YoY to Rs 594,649 crore with higher crude prices and average Brent prices up 19 percent YoY, the company noted.

Reliance Industries, in a statement said, "O2C segment posted its highest-ever operating profit (for FY23) despite global uncertainties and disruptions in commodity trade flows. Our oil and gas segment also delivered very strong growth and is now poised to contribute nearly 30 percent of India’s domestic gas production."

Reliance O2C business’ performance in the March 2023 ended quarter was impacted by windfall gains tax or special additional excise duty (SAED) of Rs 711 crore and weak PP and polyester margins.

Post the earnings, market expert Prakash Diwan said, “The O2C business has an element of gas pricing which has not yet been completely factored in. The petchem business probably is the one that has gone into a steady state on both revenue and margins but refining will continue to have its own share of ups and downs given global geopolitical situations."