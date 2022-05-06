Reliance oil-to-chemical revenue rises 11.5%, better than Street estimates

Reliance Industries on Friday reported an 11.5 percent sequential increase in revenue from its oil-to-chemical (O2C) business to Rs 1.46 lakh crore for the January-March period, exceeding Street estimates. A s urge in fuel margins and high utilisation boosted the group's O2C earnings.

The oil-to-telecom conglomerate said its gross revenue for the year ended March 2022 increased 47 percent on a year-on-year basis Rs 7,92,756 crore, crossing the $100 billion mark.

The O2C unit's earnings before interest and taxes (EBIT) came in at Rs 12,386 crore for the quarter ended March, as against Rs 11,667 crore for the October-December period, according to a regulatory filing.

The EBIT margin of the unit stood at 8.5 percent for the January-March period, as against 8.9 percent for the previous quarter.

"Despite the ongoing challenges of the pandemic and heightened geopolitical

uncertainties, Reliance has delivered a robust performance in FY2021-22," said Mukesh Ambani, Chairman and Managing Director, Reliance Industries.

"Our O2C business has proven its resilience and has demonstrated strong recovery despite volatility in the energy markets. Our relentless focus on customer satisfaction and service has led to higher engagement and increased footfalls, driving robust revenue and earnings figures across our consumer businesses," he said.

Reliance Industries said its O2C business contributed 52 percent of incremental EBITDA in the financial year 2021-22.

Oil & gas

Revenue from the conglomerate's oil & gas business came in at Rs 2,008 crore, as against Rs 2,559 crore for the previous three months, according to the filing.

The unit's EBIT for the January-March period was at Rs 946 crore as against Rs 1,326 crore for the previous quarter.

The oil & gas EBIT margin for the fourth quarter of the 2021-22 financial year was at 47 percent, as against 52 percent for the previous quarter.

The company saw a turnaround in its upstream business, with its annual EBITDA rising to Rs 5,457 crore ($720 million) -- the highest in seven years, according to the filing.

Reliance Industries reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 16,203 crore for the January-March period. Its consolidated revenue stood at Rs 2.07 lakh crore, according to the filing. Analysts in a CNBC-TV18 poll had expected Reliance Industries' profit at Rs 16,640 crore and revenue at Rs 2.20 lakh crore.

The conglomerate's consolidated earnings topped analysts' expectations on the operational front.

Reliance Industries shares declined 0.7 percent amid a market-wide sell-off to end at Rs 2,621.2 apiece on BSE ahead of the earnings announcement.

Disclaimer: Network18, the parent company of CNBCTV18.com, is controlled by Independent Media Trust, of which Reliance Industries is the sole beneficiary.