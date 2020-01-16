#CAAQuiz#JeffBezos#Vistara
Reliance Jio's Q3 earnings preview: Here's what to expect

Updated : January 16, 2020 01:56 PM IST

The poll expects Jio to post a strong revenue growth of 10.7 percent in the third quarter of the current financial year.
The EBITDA margin is likely to improve quarter on quarter, benefiting from revenue growth.
The telecom arm is expected to roughly contribute 25 percent to RIL overall EBITDA.
