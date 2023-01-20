Reliance Jio Q3 Results: Telco registers over 50% margin for the fourth consecutive quarter

In October, Reliance Jio added 1.4 million subscribers as per Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) data. Reliance Jio's profit during the last quarter stood at Rs 4,518 crore. The ARPU, for the September quarter, stood at Rs 177.2.

Reliance Jio announced financial results for the October-December quarter on Friday, January 20. The telco's profit during the period went up 2.7 percent sequentially to Rs 4,638 crore, almost near the CNBC-TV18 poll estimate of Rs 4,650 crore. On a year-on-year basis, the profit rose 28.29 percent.

Reliance Jio's revenue for the three months stood at Rs 22,998 crore rising 2.1 percent from the previous quarter and growing 18 percent from the corresponding period a year ago. This is Reliance Jio's fourth consecutive quarter of revenue growth.

EBIDTA stood at Rs 12,009 crore, growing 4.5 percent from the previous quarter. While its margin came in at 52.2 percent — in line with CNBC-TV18 poll expectations. Analysts had expected the telco to clock an over 50 percent margin for the fourth consecutive quarter.

Nitin Soni, Senior Director- Corporates, Fitch Ratings, said Jio’s Q3 performance was steady. "With some subscriber growth and stable average revenue per user, it looks like a solid performance. We expect a tariff hike to happen in 12-18 months, and the average revenue per user should improve by 10-15 percent. Improvement will also come from the subscribers who would move from lower priced plans to higher price plans as they move to 4G and 5G. We expect subscriber growth to continue for Reliance Jio and Bharti Airtel at the expense of Vodafone-Idea,” he said.

In October, Reliance Jio added 1.4 million subscribers as per Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) data. Reliance Jio's profit during the last quarter stood at Rs 4,518 crore. The ARPU for the September quarter stood at Rs 177.2.